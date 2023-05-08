‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Kicks Off Summer Movie Season with $114M Opening Weekend

The summer blockbuster season may just be alright. Kicking off the run of hot films for the warm months of the year is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, continuing Marvel’s Cinematic Universe with an impressive $114 million domestic box office debut.

Guardians bring in the second biggest debut of the year, following Super Mario Bros., which made a $146 million debut last month, according to Variety. Both Mario and Guardians starred Chris Pratt.

Adding to the opening figure for Guardians, was a $168 million across 52 markets, making for a $282 million global debut.

Coming up in movie releases are Fast X (May 19), The Little Mermaid (May 26), and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (May 9).