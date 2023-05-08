Jamie Foxx is considered to be “stable and not in a life-threatening situation now” following a medical emergency last month.

“[Doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to” depart the medical facility, a source revealed to PEOPLE.

“He has a lot of projects going on,” the source added. “He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital.”

The source also stated the hospital is “the last place” the Oscar winner wanted to be. Before his hospital stay started, Foxx was filming Back in Action, a film for Netflix.

While Foxx is recovering, there is no exact date on when he will leave the hospital.