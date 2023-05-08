Joe Budden and Gillie Da Kid Engage in the Latest Edition of Podcast Beef

Joe Budden and Gillie Da Kid Engage in the Latest Edition of Podcast Beef

Podcast Wars are going strong. After a dustup between Joe Budden and Cam’ron, the JBP creator and host is now engaging in shots with Gillie Da Kid.

Gillie hopped online and wrote, “After the washed Up Rap career in and out all the rehabs all the beating on Bit$hes Now u Wanna Podcast Beef. I’ll beef when u start getting sum Ad money.”

Shooting back, Budden responded, “You selling ass out here for cheap… watch your mouth when you speak to or of me.”

Advertisement

During an episode of The JBP, Budden let it be known he isn’t worried about ad money.

“I don’t want to hear none of that money talk from you n****s. Your headboard is covering a very small window in your primary bedroom. I can tell it’s not like that. Stop fucking playing with me in here.”

You can see the back-and-forth below.

After the washed Up Rap career in and out all the rehabs all the beating on Bit$hes Now u Wanna Podcast Beef 😂😂😂 I’ll beef when u start getting sum Ad money 💀 #GotEm — GILLIE DA KING (@gilliedakid) May 7, 2023