It was reported by several news outlets that Compton rapper Roddy Rich and his ex Alexandra Kiser have been in a custody battle in court over their son, in which has resulted in Rich having to pay Kiser $24K in temporary child support.

The payment is ordered to be paid for the months of April, May and June, which is evenly distributed in three, $8K a month increments. According to the reports, Rich will receive credits for future payments for these payments. Kiser accused Rich, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, of drug use and not taking care of their child.

Kiser said, “Rodrick Moore is gang affiliated. He has been arrested on a gun charge, domestic violence and regularly indulges in promethazine use all of which are concerns for myself and our son.”

A hearing was scheduled in the custody battle for May 23, but both parties postponed it until August 15. Moore and Kiser will be reportedly attending a voluntary settlement conference to handle their issues without a judge.