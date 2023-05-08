SOURCE SPORTS: Bad Bunny Survives Being Slammed Through Multiple Tables to Win at WWE Backlash

Bad Bunny deserves to headline WWE’s next Summerslam or Wrestlemania. Over the weekend, Bad Bunny returned to the WWE ring for a San Juan Street fight, taking on his former friend Damien Priest in a show-stealing brawl.

For a little background on how we got here, Bad Bunny stopped an assault on WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio by Priest and his group Judgment Day. That didn’t turn out too well for Bunny as he was choke slammed through the announce table. Bunny aligned with Mystero and the LWO (Latin World Order) in a weeks-long build-up to the battle.

Bunny issued the challenge for WWE Wrestlemania Backlash, Priest agreed, and Boom! We got action.

In what is a candidate for WWE Match of the year, Bunny set an already hot San Juan crowd to nuclear levels as he emerged to his 2017 banger “Chambea” with a shopping cart full of weapons like he was Cactus Jack. After an all-out brawl that included chairs, garbage cans, battles through the crowd, table crashes, and numerous special guests, Bunny emerged on top after delivering a Bunny Destroyer.

You can see all the moments below.

Making his way to the ring as Puerto Rico sings along to Chambea, @sanbenito is here at #WWEBacklash ready to compete! pic.twitter.com/fK5Wzn7GnX — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

The roof just blew off for the return of CARLITO in Puerto Rico at #WWEBacklash!!!



Now that … THAT's cool! 🍎🍏 pic.twitter.com/WPBQ5DzbHl — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

Bunnies CAN fly!



Bad Bunny wows us all in this San Juan Street Fight at #WWEBacklash!@sanbenito pic.twitter.com/lBQ3NWTYcU — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023