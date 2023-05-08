Summer blockbuster season is officially here. Christopher Nolan is ready to dazzle theaters again with the release of Oppenheimer. With the film loaded and set for release, Universal Pictures have released the trailer for the film.

Oppenheimer is created from the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The film stars Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer, along with Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey, Jr., and Florence Pugh.

Oppenheimer releases on July 21.

