As previously reported, Boosie Badazz was arrested over the weekend for an illegal weapons possession charge in San Diego, but the Baton Rouge rapper took time out of his set during an appearance at a San Diego club to address his arrest.

During his appearance at a San Diego nightclub, the rapper told the crowd to say, “F**k San Diego Police!”, to which they energetically followed suit. Boosie then followed up, saying, “B***hes. Suck my d**k you b***hes.”

Boosie has been charged with possession of a firearm, but has not yet commented on the circumstances surrounding his arrest. TheSource.com will update this story as details develop.

Advertisement