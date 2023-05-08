YouTuber and TX-based culture critic Charleston White has called child protective services on Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes’ 10-year-old artist and alleged son Lil King and the little rap signee has responded in the most disrespectful manner possible.

White made call to CPS while on IG Live yesterday(May 7), telling the woman who answered the phone for the child welfare agency that he was witnessing “child neglectt” in regards to the actions of Finesse2Tymes 10-year-old signee.

“I only have rapper names and street names but I’m sure they’re easy to find,” White said. “I wanna make a report of child neglect and child endangerment.” The Dallas native went on to say, “I got a video that was sent to me that was made by this child online making threats. There’s videos of this child in the clubs at night with convicts, thugs around drugs and guns, and the kid’s name is Lil King.“

😳 Charleston White calls CPS on Finesse2Tymes 10 year old artist Lil King pic.twitter.com/OZgMN6CgL8 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 7, 2023

White’s CPS call led to a response from Lil King, who also took to IG, threatening White, telling him that he was going to be stripped on sight.

“Charleston White, you get caught, you get smacked,” King said.“You gonna get stripped, I swear to God. You gonna get stripped…You gotta be gay…ain’t nothing to talk about, you getting stripped off the rip, I swear to God.”