Last week, Pras of The Fugees was found guilty of 10 charges in an international conspiracy in federal court in Washington D.C. Rumors of the famed rapper becoming an FBI informant began to surface, but the recently convicted felon says despite the verdict, he is not an FBI informant.

While speaking to TMZ, Pras said, “I was never in the past, present, or future, an FBI or CIA informant.” He doubled down on his stance by ading where people could find the paperwork to see he was not an informant. He went on to say, “This is not a Tekashi 6ix9ine situation, respectfully speaking.”

According to an AP News report, Pras “was accused of funneling money from a now-fugitive Malaysian financer through straw donors to Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, then trying to squelch a Justice Department investigation and influence an extradition case on behalf of China under the Trump administration.”

Advertisement