Congrats to 79-year-old Robert De Niro who has announced he has a newborn baby. Speaking with Brittnee Blair of ET Canada, De Niro dropped the news.

De Niro was asked about his six children in the conversation, when he added, “Seven actually … I just had a baby.”

ET was not able to confirm the mother of the child, but De Niro went on to detail his parenting. “You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they’re respectful. My daughter, she’s 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that’ll be more to come. But, that’s what it is.”

