Everyone has been waiting for ‘The Little Mermaid’, Disney’s live-action reimagining of the studio’s Oscar®-winning animated musical classic. The premier took place in Hollywood at the Dolby Theater, with cast, filmmakers, and celebrity guests gathering to toast the film’s upcoming launch. After a whirlwind of press and comments surrounding “The Little Mermaid” opens in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023.

The film’s stars Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Noma Dumezweni and Art Malik joined director/producer Rob Marshall, screenwriter David Magee, producers Marc Platt and John DeLuca, composer Alan Menken, executive producer Jeffrey Silver and celebrity guests including Jodi Benson, Heidi Klum, Chloe Bailey, Offset, Yvette Nicole Brown, Anika Noni Rose, John Stamos, Kyla Pratt, Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowery-Housley, among others.

“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

Don’t miss this timely classic we’ve all grown to love with some illustrious changes courtesy of the film’s visionary director Rob Marshall. The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (“grown-ish”) as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King (“A Dog’s Way Home”) as Eric; Tony Award® winner Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay (“Room”) as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni (“Mary Poppins Returns”) as The Queen; Art Malik (“Homeland”) as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men,” “Being the Ricardos”) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” “Bridesmaids”) as Ursula. “The Little Mermaid” is directed by Oscar® nominee Rob Marshall (“Chicago,” “Mary Poppins Returns”) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (“Life of Pi,” “Finding Neverland”). The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin”) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,’ “In the Heights”). The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” “Grease Live!”), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca (“Tony Bennett: An American Classic”), and Rob Marshall, with Jeffrey Silver (“The Lion King”) serving as executive producer.

