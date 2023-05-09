The world knows that Hip Hop and sports mogul jay-Z is the father to three beautiful children with his songstress wife Beyoncé, but a young man that ha s been claiming to be Hov’s son for decades is fighting harder than ever to be recognized and Sean Carter’s eldest child.

New Jersey native Rymir Satterwaite says that he wants nothing more out of the situation that to see “justice served.” In that regard, Satterwaite has taken the paternity test case to the Supreme Court to primarily unseal previous court documents that would otherwise prove his case, according to the interview granted to The Daily Mail.

“This is not going to be over until justice is served,” Satterwhite said. “I just want to live my life and, when it is all said and done, I hope that JAY-Z would want to be a part of my life, if that is God’s will.”He went on to say, “I won’t stop fighting for this until I win. And I will win because the law is on our side.”

Wanda Satterwaite, Rymir’s mother, claimed that she slept with Jay-Z back in the 90s when she was going through a rough patch with her high school sweetheart, Robert Graves, and that she’d only slept with him and Hov. Wanda claimed to have been going to court against Carter’s legal team since 2012, only to have the case thrown out.

Wanda, who has since passed away, insisted that she’d only been with the two men, so they petitioned to have Jay submit DNA testing , but he never complied with the request for a paternity test.

This refusal began a lengthy legal battle that continues to this day, even though it’s unclear if the Supreme Court can convince the billionaire rapper to submit to genetic testing should Satterthwaite’s request be granted by the court.

Hov’s lawyers vehemently deny the claims, stating, “The allegations have been previously reviewed thoroughly by the courts and have been refuted. I am sure that will be the outcome of whatever filings Mr. Satterthwaite may be currently considering.”