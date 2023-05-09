Juice WRLD’s Mural to be Replaced in Chicago After Vandals Paint Over Original

Juice WRLD‘s mural in Chicago was mysteriously painted over. But don’t worry, a new one will be on the way.

Speaking with TMZ Hip-Hop, Juice WRLD‘s manager, Peter Jideonwo, revealed no one knows what happened to the original that was a spot frequently visited by fans nationwide. The art piece was created by Corey Pane and cost $50,000 to create.

The city of Chicago stepped in and also revealed that the paint used did not match the brands used by the city, stating there was no city action in the removal.

The forthcoming artwork is developing and will aim to be better than the original. Current plans call for a life-sized statue or mural to be placed in a protective covering.