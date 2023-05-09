Lil Durk is loaded. Hitting Instagram, Durkio revealed his new album, Almost Healed, will arrive next Friday, May 12.

In the Instagram post, Lil Durk revealed the cover. Seen is a black-and-white image where Durk is surrounded by guys with blurred faces. Fans now believe the album will continue the J. Cole collaboration, for which the two artists were seen filming a video.

This J. Cole & Lil Durk sounds like a hit 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/FiJGVt1a9t — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) May 3, 2023

This will be Lil Durk’s first album since 2022’s 7220.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Lil Durk to Donate Portion of “Bedtime” Royalties to Neighborhood Heroes Foundation as Part of New Partnership

Last month, Lil Durk announced The Durk Banks Endowment Fund, a brand-new scholarship intended to award Howard University, a prestigious historically black college and university (HBCU), with scholarships to deserving students from his hometown of Chicago. The fund, which was created in collaboration with Neighborhood Heroes, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established by Durk, and Rotation, the hip-hop and R&B brand from Amazon Music, will award two students with $50,000 scholarships for their first year of study at Howard.

READ MORE: Lil Durk’s Entry Into the Tech Space Through the World of Phygital Fashion: NXTG3NZ

Lil Durk introduced The Durk Banks Endowment Fund, a brand-new scholarship intended to award Howard University, a prestigious historically black college and university (HBCU), with scholarships to deserving students from his hometown of Chicago. The fund, which was created in collaboration with Neighborhood Heroes, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established by Durk, and Rotation, the hip-hop and R&B brand from Amazon Music, will award two students with $50,000 scholarships for their first year of study at Howard.

“I feel it’s my responsibility to reach back to the kids—especially those that are growing up in my community,” said Lil Durk. “These kids have to be our biggest investment as they’re our future leaders. They are destined for greatness and I’m encouraging others to join my team’s efforts to help pave their way.”

“We are incredibly grateful to be the recipients of such generous support from Lil Durk, the Neighborhood Heroes Foundation, and Amazon Music. Not only did they lend their support to the premier event run by and for Howard University students, but they also left a lasting impression by offering a gift that will continue to benefit Howard students for a long time to come,” said Cynthia Evers, PhD, vice president for student affairs at Howard University. “This meaningful partnership will benefit Howard students facing the biggest hurdles to financing their education and we truly appreciate this support for our Bison!”