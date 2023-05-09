Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey is in Support of His Spirit: ‘She’s High Frequency

Nick Cannon‘s first two children were a product of his union with Mariah Carey. So how does she feel about his ever-growing family? According to Nick, she loves it.

“She’s high frequency. She always asks me, ‘You aight? How you doin’? You handling it all?’” Cannon revealed to Jason Lee, picked up by Page Six.

The main rule for their relationship is to bring “none of that bullshit home” and she continuously calls him to check on his spirit.

He added, “She’s like, ‘Yo, let’s make sure we’re on the same page every day so when some bullshit comes up, we know that it ain’t true.’”

Nick Cannon was holding down his family this past weekend, taking his twins that he shares with Carey, Monroe and Moroccan, to Six Flags. Making their 12th birthday special, Cannon shut down the theme park for the celebration. He would capture the family experience on Instagram.

“Happy 12th Birthday to my first borns Roc & Roe! 🎉❤️ Daddy loves y’all forever!” Cannon wrote.

Babies on hold for Nick Cannon? Maybe not, because birth control ain’t got nothing on the sperm from Nick Cannon. 12 babies deep, Cannon revealed that his large family is a result of his own brand of “super sperm.”

Speaking with Howie Mandel on Howie Mandel Does Stuff, Cannon says the power of his sperm was able to move past birth control efforts.

“I’m gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something ’cause I’ve practiced birth control, and people still got pregnant,” Cannon said.

He added, “I’m trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lessons.”

