Photos: N.O.R.E., T.I., Bow Wow and More Party with D’Usse at Lovers & Friends Festival

Photos: N.O.R.E., T.I., Bow Wow and More Party with D’Usse at Lovers & Friends Festival

The Lovers & Friends Music Festival in Las Vegas featured headliners like Usher, Chris Brown, Nelly, and Missy Elliot, which was closed out by D’USSÉ Cognac.

Festival performers like T.I., Bow Wow, Bryson Tiller, Ginuwine, N.O.R.E., JoJo, Yung Joc, Dem Franchize Boyz, Lumidee, MC Magic, Lil Rob, Lil Mo, and others sipped on the high-end cognac relaxing before their set and celebrating successful performances shortly after. D’USSÉ hosted a V.I.P. backstage bar in the Artist Village area. To honor the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop this year, artists received bespoke engraved V.S.O.P. bottles and hand-painted vinyl as gifts.

You can see images from the celebration below.

Advertisement