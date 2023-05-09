James Brown, the Godfather of Soul, would have turned 90 on Monday (May 8), and Sevyn Streeter honors him with a heartfelt rendition of his famous hit, “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World,” now dubbed “It’s a Man’s World.”

Sevyn, who is renowned for her expressive vocal talents, gives the legendary song a magnificent performance. The cover honors the original while incorporating her special touch and showcasing her wide vocal range.

“James Brown was a true pioneer in the music industry, and his influence can still be heard today,” says Streeter. “It’s an honor to pay tribute to him and keep his music alive.”

You can hear the single below.