Luxury streetwear designer and fashion enthusiast Don C is expanding his extensive resume with his most recent collaboration. The Moët & Chandon and NBA Collection by Just Don features a limited-edition Just Don hoodie and reimagined design of the champagne House’s Impérial Brut and Nectar Impérial Rosé bottle. The French Champagne House invited the Creative Strategy & Design Advisor for the Chicago Bulls to create a limited-edition NBA-inspired bottle design and custom hoodie.

The limited-edition bundle features champagne bottles and an NBA-inspired hoodie imagined with the fashion- forward NBA fan in mind. The storied French champagne House and Just Don founder are fusing the culture of the NBA with the vibrant energy and heritage of the Maison, inspiring champagne-enthusiasts and basketball-lovers alike to celebrate a season of extraordinary moments.

Formerly a music executive—Don C is a cultural connector in his own right. The Chicago native offers a fresh perspective on the design of the brand’s iconic Impérial Brut and Nectar Impérial Rosé offerings. A longtime friend of the House, Moët & Chandon tapped Don to cultivate the natural synergy between his artistic vision and the culture of both brands.

“The fusion of sports and luxury is here now, and it’s here to stay. Collaborations like this will keep this intersection of culture, luxury and sports, at the forefront of people’s minds, and I am excited to bring together two worlds that mean so much to me, personally,” says Don C, Just Don Founder and Creative Strategy & Design Advisor, Chicago Bulls. “As seen through their partnership with the NBA, Moët & Chandon paints the picture of cultural relevance, while maintaining their luxury and centuries-old heritage.”

Available exclusively in the United States, the limited-edition Moët & Chandon and NBA Collection by Just Don draws inspiration from the heritage of Moët & Chandon blended with Don’s favorite sport: basketball.

The limited-edition bottle of Moët Impérial, adorned in an all-black finish with NBA team logos, is filled by a bright fruitiness, seductive palate and elegant maturity, all distinctive characteristics of Moët & Chandon’s blends. Its assemblage is designed to mirror the richness and diversity of the Champagne region’s vineyards, structured with a slight dominance of Pinot Noir, textured by Meunier and enhanced by the freshness of Chardonnay.

The collaboration bottles in the Moët & Chandon and NBA Collection by Just Don will be available in limited offerings beginning May 8 on OurCellar.com and at select locations nationwide. The hoodies will be packaged with the bottles exclusively on OurCellar.com available beginning May 16. A limited number of the hoodies will be available for purchase individually at the Just Don store in Chicago.