Tiger Woods is facing sexual harassment accusations from his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman. In new court docs filed on Friday, Herman stated Woods sexually harassed her once she began working at The Woods Jupiter, a restaurant Tiger Woods owns.
According to TMZ, Woods hired Herman in 2014, which led to a relationship. Once the couple arrived to 2017, Woods forced Herman to sign a non-disclosure agreement “or else be fired from her job.”
Herman’s attorneys state the requirement of the NDA led to sexual harassment due to the nature of their relationship.
A second incident was said to have occurred in 2022, citing Woods kicking her out of the home as a moment of sexual harassment, once again due to the nature of their relationship.
“The landlord made the availability of her housing conditional on her having sexual relationship with a co-tenant,” the docs read. “That conduct amounts to sexual harassment under federal and Florida fair housing laws.”
Herman is seeking $30 million in damages from Woods.