Tory Lanez’s Request for a New Trial in the 2020 Shooting of Megan Thee Stallion is Denied

Tory Lanez’s Request for a New Trial in the 2020 Shooting of Megan Thee Stallion is Denied

Tory Lanez has been denied a new trial in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Los Angeles-based criminal and court reporter Meghann Cuniff was on hand at Tory Lanez‘s court hearing in the request for a new trial. Presiding Judge David Herriford, denied the request, ripping apart each of the arguments that stated a new trial should be held.

According to Judge Herriford, there were no errors in the case, and even if the were, the effect would not be great enough to lead to a new trial.

Advertisement

Lanez’s legal team has filed a motion to disqualify the judge from the case, under the belief he couldn’t issue a ruling until a motion was resolved. That was not upheld.

Tory Lanez WILL NOT get a new trial for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. This is according to Judge David Herriford, who ruled from the bench a few minutes ago. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) May 9, 2023

In a jaw-dropping move, Lanez’s lawyers filed a motion to disqualify Judge Herriford from Lanez’s case, then told the judge they didn’t think he could issue his ruling until the motion was resolved. Herriford disagreed. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) May 9, 2023

Herriford went through the seven main arguments from Lanez's lawyers and dismantled each one. He concluded there were no errors. But he also said even if he concluded each error existed, the errors didn't have a material affect on the outcome of the trial to warrant a new trial. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) May 9, 2023

Tory Lanez’s sentencing was delayed while the teamed prepared to appeal his conviction. Previously, Tory shared a message on his Instagram with the LA District Attorney demanding justice.

He wrote:

Until my court date I’ll be posting the OUTRAGEOUS & DISGUSTING INJUSTICES used against me by the PROSECUTION to get the conviction they so DESPERATELY wanted, DESPITE the evidence they knew existed.

Tory’s attorney, Jose Baez, posted to his Instagram Stories claiming DNA evidence will exonerate his client.

Baez wrote:

Today is National DNA day and we are happy to announce that Tory Lanez will be releasing information about the DNA in his case that gave false & misleading information to his jury: #freetorylanez.

It now appears sentencing will receive a date with the option for a new trial dismissed.