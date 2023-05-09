Trump Found Liable of Sexual Abuse and Defamation in Civil Suit, Ordered to Pay $5M in Damages

A New York federal jury has found former President Donald Trump liable for the sexual abuse and defamation of former Elle advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Trump was found liable for the abuse and forcible touching, while the defamation resulted from the former president’s last fall stating Carroll made the incident up. Trump has been awarded $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The verdict was reached in three hours and was reached by a jury composed of six men and three women.

According to CNBC, Carroll states Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. Trump was not found liable for the alleged rape.

Speaking on Truth Social, Trump blasted the decision and claimed to have no idea who Carroll was.

“I have absolutely no idea who this woman is. This verdict is a disgrace,” Trump wrote. “This case will be appealed, and we will ultimately win.”

The verdict stacks on previous issues for Trump, including an indictment by the state Supreme Court in the hush money paid to Stormy Daniels. The money was hidden via the falsification of business records. Trump is still facing a criminal investigation for his role in overturning the 2020 presidential election and possible indictment in Georgia for attempting to flip Joe Biden’s victory in the state.