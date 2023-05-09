YG has announced The Red Cup Tour dates in Europe. The tour will begin in Copenhagen on June 27th, 2023, the tour will visit eight European cities, including Stockholm, London, Paris, and more.

READ MORE: YG Delivers Freestyle Over Nipsey Hussle “Hussle In The House” for L.A. Leakers

After YG’s most recent album, I Got Issues, was released on September 30th, 2023, via Def Jam, The Red Cup Tour was launched. It debuted at #12 on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Billboard list, and its lead single, “Toxic,” peaked at #1 on the US radio charts for rhythmic songs. The “Red Cup Tour” kicked up on Jan.20 in the US and made 17 stops before coming to an end on Feb. 23 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Cities visited included Seattle, Los Angeles, Detroit, and more.

Advertisement

READ MORE: YG Sells Out Iconic Kia Form and Brings Special Guests for Hometown Show of ‘The Red Cup Tour’

In addition to selling out the storied Kia Forum during his US tour, YG also performed with DJ Mustard, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Tyga, Roddy Rich, Ty Dolla $ign, and Blxst as special guests. YG is expanding his 4Hunnid footwear empire outside of the music industry, and he recently unveiled his green flame “BLOCK RUNNER” with a white upper and a red stripe through the heel.

YG: ‘Red Cup Tour’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue, Jun 27 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Rumors

Thur, June 29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Lollapalooza

Sat, Jul 01 – Grafenhainchen, Germany – Splash! Festival

Mon, Jul 03 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy

Tue, Jul 04 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester

Thur, Jul 06 –London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

Fri, Jul 07 –Portimao, Portugal – Rolling Loud

Sun, Jul 09 –Paris, France – Din Dada

Tue, Jul 11 –Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria

Tickets are available here.