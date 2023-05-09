Young Thug Co-Defendant in YSL Rico Case To Be Tried Separately Due to Schizophrenia Diagnosis

Another chapter has been added to the Young Thug/YSL RICO case after it has been determined that one of the co-defendants in the case will be tried separately after being diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to a report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville ruled on Monday (May 8) that Jayden Myrick, aka Set Trip, must be tried separately from the rest of his YSL defendants after a mental evaluation was conducted, which uncovered that Myrick hadn’t taken his psychiatric medication since December.

In April, Myrick told the court that he received legal advice from former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.

“I’m not the regular inmate. I be with Joe Biden and Donald Trump and they are talking to me,” Myrick said. “Donald Trump is going to get me out.”

Myrick’s charges in the RICO case include attempted murder, possession of a weapon by an incarcerated individual, participation in criminal street gang activity, and conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. He was also one of two individuals accused of stabbing YFN Lucci last February while behind bars in Fulton County Jail. Prosecutors allege that Young Thug sanctioned the attack.

The indictment named initially 28 co-defendants, now withered down to just ten.

Young Thug remains behind bars on eight charges, including conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, participation in criminal street gang activity, and various weapons and drug offenses.