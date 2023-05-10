Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour will begin its European leg this week and is already primed to be one of the most successful runs of the year. According to Forbes, Beyoncé’s new run across the globe is projected to make $2.1 billion.

The whopping sum is set to lap Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, which pulled in $1.6 billion. The sums are compiled of amounts comparing the number of fans purchasing tickets at the average market price of $700.

READ MORE: ‘Swarm’ Co-Creator Confirms Beyoncé Has Seen Series Inspired by Her Fandom

Advertisement

A larger optimistic view of what Beyoncé’s run can bring in is $2.4 billion.

Beyoncé will kick off her highly anticipated #RENAISSANCEWorldTour in almost 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/EhGyFw3Ala — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Queen Bey continues to run it up on Billboard charts. “Cuff It” has become a massive hit for Beyoncé. Billboard notes the single has become the longest-charting hit of her solo career, notching its 34th week on the Hot 100.

READ MORE: GloRilla Overjoyed as She Meets Beyoncé at the GRAMMYs

“Cuff It” currently sits at No. 34 on the Billboard 100. The song that it passed for Queen Bey is “Video Phone, which she recorded alongside Lady Gaga in 2009-10.

At its peak, “Cuff It” hit No. 6 this past February.

If you have yet to get your tickets, get on it. You can see the full run of dates below.

5.10: Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

5.14: Brussels, BE @ Baudoin Stadium

5.17: Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

5.20: Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield

5.23: Sunderland, UK @ Stadium Of Light

5.26: Paris, FR @ Stade De France

5.29: London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

5.30: London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6.06: Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

6.08: Barcelona, SP @ Olympic Stadium

6.11: Marseille, FR @ Orange Vélodrome

6.15: Cologne, DE @ Rheinenergiestadion

6.17: Amsterdam, NL @jc Arena

6.21: Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

6.24: Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

6.27: Warsaw, PL @ Pge Nardowy

7.08: Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre

7.09: Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre

7.12: Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

7.15: Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

7.17: Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

7.20: Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium

7.22: Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

7.26: Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

7.29: New York, NY @ Metlife Stadium

8.01: Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

8.03: Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

8.05: Washington, DC @ Fedex Field

8.09: Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

8.11: Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

8.16: Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

8.18: Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

8.21: St. Louis, MI @ Dome At Americas Center

8.24: Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

8.26: Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

8.30: San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

9.02: Los Angeles, CA @ Sofi Stadium

9.11: Vancouver, CA @ Bc Place

9.13: Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

9.18: Kansas City, KS @ Arrowhead Stadium

9.21: Dallas, TX @ At&t Stadium

9.23: Houston, TX @ Nrg Stadium

9.27: New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome