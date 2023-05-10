Jonathan Majors appeared virtually at a status conference held at the Manhattan criminal court building, six weeks after he was arrested for domestic violence. During the proceedings, a charge of third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, could result in 12 months in jail or three years of probation.

According to Deadline, the Creed III star’s attorneys slammed the court process as the result of “the racial bias that permeates the criminal justice system.”

Majors appeared on screen to Judge Rachel S. Pauley. During the hearing, he could be heard saying “yes ma’am” to the judge. He did not enter a plea to the charge presented in court.

Judge Pauley placed an order of protection against Majors from coming in contact with the allegedly abused woman.

Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry spoke outside the court, standing firm in the belief that the woman at the center of the case is “lying.”

“This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims, a glaring double standard,” Chaudry said to Deadline. “Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman’s clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman’s new lies. To be clear, there are no new charges against Mr. Majors.”

Chaudhry also noted explicit and implicit bias and states the legal team has more video evidence proving innocence, but states the DA is working alongside the woman to alter her story.

Jonathan Majors is set to return to court next month.