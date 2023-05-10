Joyner Lucas has just released his newest song, “What’s That.” The single will appear on his upcoming album Not Now, I’m Busy.

READ MORE: Joyner Lucas Delivers New Single “Blackout” Featuring Future

The New England native delivers sonically driven bars on the thrilling single, showcasing his versatility. In his latest song, Joyner fact-checks Google regarding his net worth while living the bachelor life and amassing millions.

Advertisement

The third single off Joyner’s upcoming album, “What’s That?” follows the releases of “Blackout (feat. Future)” in April and “Devil’s Work Part 2” in March.

READ MORE: Joyner Lucas Set to Star Alongside Mark Wahlberg in Forthcoming Film

Not Now, I’m Busy, his upcoming album, will be Joyner’s first in three years. His most recent album, ADHD, debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, received RIAA gold certification, ignited a debate about mental health that was much needed, and created a new model for success that independent musicians could use as a guide.

You can hear the new single below.