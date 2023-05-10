NBA Youngboy has sounded off. That rumored truce between him and Lil Durk appears to be false as the Don’t Try This At Home rapper has hit Twitter and fired off smoke toward the Chicago legend.

“@lildurk you a bitch & yo nasty ass hoe and it’s shown and @Akademiks you a pure Fat hoe who mouth gone be the reason. you from now on (”invalid”) #RichestOpp“ – NBA Youngboy on Tiwtter

Richest Opp is the release of another NBA Youngboy project, scheduled for the same day as Lil Durk’s upcoming album.

Seeing his name in Youngboy’s tweets, Durkio fired off a simple response.

Stop saying my name on all negativity I’m smarter then that post what we doing for these kids 🏆🌏 – the voice — THE VOICE (@lildurk) May 8, 2023