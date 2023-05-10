It’s a scary world we live in. Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, was recently the target of a home invasion, taking to social media to vent about the traumatic experience. Thankfully, she wasn’t home when the incident took place.

Two guys tried to break in my home last night .. So Glad I wasn’t there 🙏🏾 people are sick !



This is my sign to get Tf out of here .. and to be more private and more to myself about everything‼️ — Love me (@reginae_carter1) May 9, 2023

Sharing to her nearly million followers on Twitter, Regina writes, “Two guys tried to break in my home last night .. So Glad I wasn’t there 🙏🏾 people are sick ! This is my sign to get Tf out of here .. and to be more private and more to myself about everything‼️”

At 24 years old, Reginae Carter has been in the limelight since she was born, especially being the daughter of Lil Wayne and Toya-Johnson Rushing. She’s always kept a very close relationship with her father and often shows love to her parents on social media.

Earlier this year, in January, Reginae Carter defended her dad when publications proposed the question of comparing Lil Wayne to some of the younger artists of this generation. She wrote, “‘KEEP MY FATHERS NAME OUT YA MOUTH. “Nah fr y’all need to stop comparing my dad to the new kids on the block .. gotta stop ! Everybody is super talented and dope ! Let them have their run and time will tell .. but leave that marathon Wayne ran out of it …”

Career-wise, Reginae and her mom Toya are slated to launch their television show called Toya & Reginae on AMC Networks’ WE TV. The unscripted show will continue Growing Up Hip Hop, which Reginae and Toya have both been featured in.

Hopefully, Reginae learns from this incident and keeps her personal life off social media moving forward!