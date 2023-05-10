In celebration of his most recent and critically praised album, Let’s Start Here (Quality Control Music/Motown Records), which was released in January 2023 to tremendous acclaim, Lil Yachty has announced a 39-date global tour.

The Field Trip Tour, which Live Nation and Bose are organizing, will begin on Sept. 21 at Echostage in Washington, DC, and will make stops in many cities across North America and Europe, including New York, Toronto, Nashville, Oslo, Berlin, and London, before coming to an end on December 17 at the Gasometer in Vienna, Austria.

Tuesday, May 9, at 10 a.m. local time in North America and Tuesday, May 9, at 1 p.m. BST in Europe, marks the beginning of the artist pre-sale. The general on sale will begin on Friday, May 12 at 10 AM local time in North America and on Friday, May 12 at 12 PM local time in Europe. Additional pre-sales will take place throughout the week. Tickets will be available here.

You can see the full tour dates available below.