Yesterday, Mathew Knowles went on social media and unknowingly threw shade at his legendary daughter. Mathew was talking about the importance of finding your child’s passion and used his daughter Beyoncé’s lack of intellectuality in math to illustrate his point.

He posted on Twitter:

As parents, we didn’t need for her to be an expert or passionate about everything. She faced challenges in math, for example, but as long as she did her best and focused on her musical passion—we were happy.

The Mindvalley Show with Vishendown with the incredible Mathew Knowles, the father and former manager of pop star icons Beyonce and Solange Knowles, and a successful entrepreneur in his own right. They delved into the world of parenting, exploring the lessons he learned from his own parents and the invaluable principles he passed on to his talented daughters. From nurturing passion and granting permission to dream to investing in your child’s interests and balancing work with family life,

The conversation is filled with heartwarming stories, personal vulnerability, and powerful advice on raising successful, resilient children in today’s complex world.



Knowles posted on Twitter, ‘For those interested in learning more about inspiring their own young ones, give a listen to my recent interview with Vishen of Mindvalley, Watch it here’