With his latest album Where To Now? about to break half a million global streams in only a few months since its release, a sold-out tour with Sofar Sounds under his belt, and recent support from Spotify (Fresh Finds, New Joints), Apple Music (New In Hip-Hop, Base:Line), Tidal (Lyrical Rap Only), and COLORS, fast-rising New York rap artist Jacques Laine is not resting on his laurels, and he is ready to go again with his captivating new single titled “Little Haiti (Wine)”.

Produced by Aidan Carroll (Soulection, ZHU, Niia, THEY.) and inspired by Haitian classics like “Bag La” by Djakout #1, and DJ Douly’s “Ban’m Sa Konsa”, “Little Haiti (Wine)” is a glorious summer-ready rap track with lush dancehall and kompa music sensibilities, the latter being a direct nod to Jacques Laine’s Haitian heritage. Building on the track’s Haitian music influences, Jacques linked up with fellow Haitian American natives – Atlantic Records rap riser Seddy Hendrinx, and Los Angeles-based singing sensation TeaMarrr – to bring the track further to life.

The infectious summer-inducing ‘Little Haiti (Wine)’ offers the very best of the two worlds that Jacques Laine is paying homage to on the track – New York rap and Caribbean dancehall, with Jacques in confident braggadocious mode, as he flexes his lyrical prowess, impressive wordplay, commanding cadence, and infectious flow, while Seddy Hendrinx leaves his undeniable trap-style melodic rap imprints all over the catchy chorus, and TeaMarrr adds the perfect finishing touch, with her amazing voice, magnetic delivery and lush harmonies.

Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘Little Haiti (Wine)’, Jacques Laine says, “I really felt like New York was missing a feel-good song for the summer. Something you can enjoy while you’re out at a bashment party, a cookout or driving around your city. We need to bring good vibes back to the city, and this song is the perfect example. I love being able to combine my experiences as a first generation Haitian American, and a New York hip-hop artist in my music, and this track captures that”.

Born and raised in New York to two Haitian immigrants, Jacques Laine’s musical palette was shaped by classics from rap legends such as Jay-Z, The Notorious B.I.G, and Nas, who would eventually have a major influence on his artistic style. Since graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, Jacques has thrown himself into his music, releasing four projects in the last four years, touring with Dreamville’s Cozz, and most recently, signing a sync partnership deal with Issa Rae’s Raedio record label, where he has been contributing as an artist and songwriter to the label’s thriving sync library.

Jacques Laine is currently working on a highly anticipated collaboration project with burgeoning producer Dizzy Banko, who is responsible for Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It”, and “Mood Swings” by the late great Pop Smoke, which is set to be released later this Fall. Before that though, Jacques will be releasing a deluxe version of his latest album Where To Now? in June, with three exclusive new tracks, led by “Little Haiti (Wine)” featuring Seddy Hendrix and TeaMarrr.

Stream “Little Haiti (Wine)” below.