The NBA today unveiled its new campaign, “We Are All in the Finals,” across @NBA social, the NBA App, and linear in advance of the 2023 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV. The marketing spot portrays the intense anticipation for the NBA Finals across the world as well as the rollercoaster of feelings that fans and athletes go through with each game until one team wins four games and hoists the coveted Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“The NBA Finals are a global event that marks the exhilarating culmination of a seasonlong journey,” said Tammy Henault, NBA Chief Marketing Officer. “We are thrilled to bring together an illustrious cast of NBA legends, celebrities and fans to match the emotions and anticipation around the most exciting time of the season.”

“We Are All in the Finals” highlights how the stakes of the NBA Finals couldn’t be higher, both for the players participating on the floor and the millions of fans watching globally. The song is set to Adele’s powerful debut hit, “Hometown Glory.”

From the first tip to the final buzzer of each game in the series, “We Are All in the Finals” captures the journey and the range of emotions experienced by every NBA fan, wherever they are watching. NFL winners and legends Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, as well as rapper SUGA, NBA ambassador Tony Hawk, skateboarding icon Jimmy Kimmel, and NBA legends Magic Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal all fervently watch The Finals throughout the commercial. The film ends with two of the greatest NBA champions of all time, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, gazing in awe at their numerous championship rings.

The spot was created in conjunction with the independent creative agency Translation and directed by Ryan Booth. “We Are All in The Finals” will premiered during Game 5 of the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers series on TNT.

The NBA Finals begin on Thursday, June 1 on ABC at an earlier time of 8:30 p.m. ET. The complete Finals schedule on ABC is below:

Game 1 Thursday, June 1 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 2 Sunday, June 4 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 3 Wednesday, June 7 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 4 Friday, June 9 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 5* Monday, June 12 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 6* Thursday, June 15 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 7* Sunday, June 18 8:00 p.m. ET

*If necessary