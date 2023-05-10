After it was recently revealed that the motion filed by Tory Lanez for a new trial was denied, a sentencing schedule for Lanez was published by LA Magazine ,which shows Tory’s sentencing date as June 13, 2023.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, faces up to 22 years in prison for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion after leaving a Kylie Jenner’s party in Hollywood Hills in 2020.

Earlier this week, Lanez was denied a new trial after pleading to Judge David Herriford for leniency, stating, ‘Please don’t ruin my life. I could be your son. I could be your brother.’”

