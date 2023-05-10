[WATCH] Pardison Fontaine Shares His Journey Into Poetry on IG: ‘Thought This Was Fitting’

[WATCH] Pardison Fontaine Shares His Journey Into Poetry on IG: ‘Thought This Was Fitting’

No one truly knows the relationship status of Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine, but the Internet will for sure speculate.

Earlier this year, fans noticed that Thee Stallion no longer follows Pardison Fontaine on Instagram, which traditionally signals a break-up. Hollywood Unlocked captured the follower status below.

Putting that to rest on Valentine’s Day, Pardi posted him taking a shot with who is assumed to be Thee Stallion. The shot glasses were heart-shaped.

Advertisement

Now, Pardi is performing poetry, releasing a recent performance to Instagram for everyone to see. You can tap in below.