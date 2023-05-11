The BeyHive are officially in luck. After four and a half years, Beyoncé returns to hit the main stage, kicking off her long-awaited Renaissance Tour at Friends Arena in Stockholm. And if you’re a fan of Beyoncé, you already know her performances are anything less but flawless.

Not only will she be performing a three-hour long set on tour, but she is slated to have no openers. The tour is in support of her most recent album titled Renaissance, released last year in July, serving as Bey’s seventh #1 album. The 16-track project earned her a grip of Grammys, including Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album — making history as she became the artist with the most Grammy wins.

Serving looks in true Beyonce fashion, she kicked off the show with the fan favorite “Dangerously In Love.” Her silver ensemble was paired with thigh-high boots, along with her dancers, reminiscent of a full-blown disco party on stage. While performing cuts off her recent project, which was dedicated to her uncle Johnny, she brought out popular dancers such as Honey Balenciaga.

Exclusive merchandise was made available for purchase before the Stockholm show, featuring black, gray and white t-shirts and hoodies, including one custom “Opening Night” design with the city and date printed in large font.

Beyonce will continue to perform throughout Europe through next month, with the North American tier kicking off in Toronto On July 8th. Towards the end of the summer, Beyonce will be stopping by stadiums in all major cities across the United States.