As we approach the 8th anniversary of the passing of slain rapper Chinx, his estate and management team have been hard at work to release a surprise new installment titled Cocaine Riot 7. The 12 track album follows the previous CR6 effort released in December 2021, on the anniversary of the rapper’s birthday. There has been no shortage of street heat from The #1 Coke Boy as these projects follow up the previous release of the rapers Debuit Album Welcome to JFK in 2015, and Legends Never Die in 2016. Each track has been crafted to stand the test of time and proves Chinx had a timeless flow, machine like work ethic, and is still an absolute force to be reckoned with.

While the family awaits a conviction on individuals involved in his murder, they have proven his efforts were not in vain, and there is no better way to honor his legacy than to continue to feed the streets with his prolific presence.

Manager Douglas “Biggs” Ellison said, “Each time we sit down to do a project, I can’t believe how much work was put in to achieve his ultimate goal of releasing the first album. After eight years we have not only released the first album but keep delivering current timeless gems to the people. CR7 is no different, it’s pure and unadulterated Chinx speaking to the fans! I’m so glad that he can continue to live through the music. Cutting through the noise. What an accomplishment!”

Check out the album HERE

