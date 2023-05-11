Following the successfully sold-out run of the Dolphland Pop-Up Museum Tour at stops across the country, Paper Route Empire and Street Execs Management is concluding the exhibition this month with a month-long celebration of Young Dolph and his posthumous album Paper Route Frank in the rap legend’s hometown of Memphis, TN.

Dolphland will take place every weekend, Friday – Sunday in May (May 12th – 28th) at the Agricenter International in Memphis, TN.

On Sunday, May 28th the grand finale of Dolphland will take place with an expansion of the exhibition to include the “Love For The Streets Celebrity Car Show” featuring Young Dolph’s entire fleet of exotic luxury cars curated in partnership with celebrity DJ, car enthusiast and host of nationally syndicated radio & TV show The Breakfast Club’s DJ ENVY and his “Drive Your Dreams” car show series. In addition to Young Dolph’s impressive fleet, the car show will also feature stunning custom and luxury cars from the collections of DJ Envy, 50 Cent, Key Glock and many other celebrities.

About partnering the Dolphland Pop-Up Museum with the Love For The Streets Car Show DJ Envy stated, “I think it’s dope for the Memphis community that my car show and Dolphland Museum partnered up to honor Young Dolph. The Love for the Streets Car Show will have Dolph’s cars and many other celebrities’ cars. We will also have food trucks, carnival rides for the kids, BMX bikes and much more. The grand finale of Dolphland Museum on May 28th is going to be something you don’t want to miss!”

“We launched the Dolphland pop-up museum tour to not only celebrate Young Dolph’s musical legacy, but also with the goal of carrying on his tradition of connecting directly with his fans,” says Young Dolph’s manager and Street Execs co-founder Allen Parks. “With sold out exhibit dates across the country and continuous requests to bring the Dolphland pop-up museum to even more cities, we achieved our goal ten-fold thanks to the love and support of his fans. It’s befitting that we cap off the tour by bringing it to the family, friends and fans of his beloved hometown of Memphis, TN. In having the exhibit open every weekend this month in Memphis and partnering Dolphland with the For The Streets Car Show, we’re elevating our honor of Dolph even more by pairing his love for music, art, cars and community into an impactful, month-long grand finale worthy of the musical legend he is. Long Live Dolph.”

The Memphis, TN edition of the Dolphland Pop-Up Museum will take place from May 12th – May 26th at the Agricenter located at: 7777 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN 38120. The Love for the Streets Car Show will take place on Sunday, May 28th at the same location.

Tickets for Dolphland Pop-Up Museum Tour and the Love For the Streets Car Show are available now via www.youngdolph.com.