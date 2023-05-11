Doja Cat is continuing to pull back the curtain on her new album. Before we get to the next era, she referred to her two previous releases, Planet Her and Hot Pink, as “cash-grabs.”
On Twitter, Doja stated her desire to “go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.” That is assumably after her next album, which will be titled First of All, denouncing the previously rumored title of hEllMoUth.
You can see it all from Doja Cat below.
Will you be listening?