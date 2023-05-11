E. Jean Carroll to Trump’s Lawyer After Trump Found Liable for Sexual Abuse: ‘He Did It — And You Know It’

E. Jean Carroll had a pointed message for Trump’s lawyer after Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and more: “He did it — and you know it.”

Trump’s lawyer is Joe Tacopina, a favorite of some of Hip-Hop’s elite. According to the New York Daily News, Tacopina shook Carroll’s hand after the verdict and that is when she delivered the message.

Speaking with CNN, Carroll said she felt like she won a victory. “At last somebody has held him accountable in a courtroom. It’s such a mash of overwhelming emotions. It’s hard to put it into words,” Carroll said.

On Tuesday (May 9), a New York federal jury found former President Donald Trump liable for the sexual abuse and defamation of Carroll, the former Elle advice columnist.

Trump was found liable for the abuse and forcible touching, while the defamation resulted from the former president’s last fall stating Carroll made the incident up. Trump has been awarded $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The verdict was reached in three hours and was reached by a jury composed of six men and three women.

According to CNBC, Carroll states Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. Trump was not found liable for the alleged rape.

Speaking on Truth Social, Trump blasted the decision and claimed to have no idea who Carroll was.

“I have absolutely no idea who this woman is. This verdict is a disgrace,” Trump wrote. “This case will be appealed, and we will ultimately win.”

The verdict stacks on previous issues for Trump, including an indictment by the state Supreme Court in the hush money paid to Stormy Daniels. The money was hidden via the falsification of business records. Trump is still facing a criminal investigation for his role in overturning the 2020 presidential election and possible indictment in Georgia for attempting to flip Joe Biden’s victory in the state.