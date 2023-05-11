You can get your mom as high as Erykah Badu. This Mother’s Day, Badu will launch her own brand of weed-rolling cones. According to Fader, the cones will be hand rolled with natural rose petals from roses grown in the Dominican Republic.

“Give your mom ‘That Badu’s’ Dozen Roses Rose-Cones for Mother’s Day– a bouquet of fragrant rose-cones,” Badu said of the release. “More and more mothers are using cannabis for its ability to quiet the mind, relax the body, and balance the central nervous system.”

The cones created by Badu are a result of her collaboration with VIBES, the rolling paper brand owned by Berner, a rapper from Taylor Gang. Starting this Sunday, May 14, interested buyers can purchase them on the VIBES website.

Badu also offers PreMS, her pre-roll 3 packs.