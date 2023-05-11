Global cultural icon Beyoncé started her RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR with a sold-out concert in Stockholm, Sweden’s Friends Arena. The show featured powerful dance music from her seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, which has been widely successful.

It was an emotional return to the global stage, after a five-year hiatus, and the performance was mesmerizing for the 46,000 fans in attendance. The concert included songs like “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,” “COZY,” and “BREAK MY SOUL” from the new album, as well as iconic hits from Beyoncé‘s previous discography such as “Flaws And All,” “Crazy In Love,” and “Love On Top.” The concert lasted almost three hours.

Parkwood Entertainment is producing the 2023 tour, which comprises 56 dates and is being promoted by Live Nation. The tour will continue with a second night in Stockholm, followed by additional shows throughout Europe in May and June. Beyoncé will perform five sold-out shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before heading to North America for shows in July, August, and September.

Fans have the opportunity to access exclusive VIP experiences in Europe, such as the Pure/Honey On Stage Risers. This exclusive opportunity allows fans to watch the show from the stage, with dedicated services. Fans can also receive early access to the General Admission BeyHive VIP and Club Renaissance areas, which are immersive experiences surrounding the stage. For more information on these experiences, visit VIP Nation Europe: Beyoncé – Renaissance World Tour. For complete ticketing and additional information, please visit beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.

As she has done on previous tours, Beyoncé will continue to make a difference offstage through her BeyGOOD initiative. Founded in 2013, BeyGOOD is now a public charity that supports people and programs around the world. On this tour, BeyGOOD will focus on economic equity by supporting organizations that serve marginalized and underserved communities with access to scholarships, internships that lead to job placement, and resources to support entrepreneurship.

Throughout the tour, BeyGOOD will support entrepreneurs through Black Parade Route luncheons, which celebrate small business owners and offer grant opportunities and services with global partners to promote business sustainability. A commitment of one million dollars will support one thousand small businesses.

BeyGOOD will also provide scholarship funds to colleges and universities in ten different cities along the tour. Each school will receive one hundred thousand dollars and will select the student recipients. BeyGOOD’s total scholarship commitment during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR will be one million dollars.

Tiffany & Co. is the official jeweler of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR and a noted partner of Beyoncé. The company is committed to conducting itself responsibly, sustaining the natural environment, prioritizing diversity and inclusion, and positively impacting the communities in which it operates.

You can see pictures from opening night below and the full run of tour dates.

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR DATES:

EUROPE

May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 11, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 01, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 03, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 04, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Vélodrome

June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 18, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

June 28, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

NORTH AMERICA

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 9, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 23, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

July 30, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 12, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 14, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 27, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 01, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 04, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 24, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome