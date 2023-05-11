PrettyLittleThing has partnered with the renowned sportswear brand Kappa to create a modern lifestyle collection that aims to enhance your wardrobe. GloRilla is the face of this collaboration, which is reminiscent of the 90s cool girl era and combines comfort and style with a street style twist.

Kappa’s core value of promoting individuality and authenticity aligns well with PrettyLittleThing’s mission to empower women and boost their confidence. The collection features a range of pieces in neutral shades like stone, khaki, and white, along with hints of red and yellow tones, all of which bear the fresh PLT x Kappa logo. The 31-piece collection includes utility cargo co-ords, classic tracksuits, varsity dresses, monogrammed mesh, and other daring designs that blend off-duty athleisure with the latest trends from PLT. The pieces are versatile and can be easily paired with your favorite items from your wardrobe.

“I am so excited to be fronting this campaign with PrettyLittleThing and Kappa. We had such an incredible time with the team shooting out in Joshua Tree and this collab felt so on brand for me. Streetwear is my every day aesthetic, and I love the fact you can style these pieces between day and evening.” – GloRilla

“I am excited for the launch of this project with PrettyLittleThing,” said Dre Hayes, President of Kappa USA. “Although we are a heritage sportswear brand, Kappa embodies the spirit of youth culture and PrettyLittleThing is a perfect partner to share this vision.”

PrettyLittleThing’s Marketing Director Nicki Capstick, added, “We’re so excited to launch this collaboration with such an iconic lifestyle brand such as Kappa. Staying true to what Kappa is known for to pay homage to its roots whilst still resonating with even our youngest customers was super important to us when it came to designing this collection. We hope merging the typical sportswear feel that is Kappa’s legacy with a “going out” edge will bring a fresh take that is wearable to all this summer.”

The collection launches on Sept. 5, 2023. You can explore the entire collection here or see pieces below.