Jamie Foxx’s Remains Hospitalized, Family Reportedly ‘Hoping for the Best’ and ‘Preparing for the Worst’

Despite seemingly positive reports on Jamie Foxx’s health, a new update has alarmed fans as his family is reportedly “hoping for the best but preparing for the worst!”

A source spoke to RadarOnline, stating the hospitalized actor’s condition is in question.

“Jamie’s people are saying he’s doing OK and improving while doctors try to get to the bottom of his problems,” said the supposed source. “But he wouldn’t be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to okay. His friends and family are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst!”

Earlier this week, Jamie Foxx was considered to be “stable and not in a life-threatening situation now” following a medical emergency last month.

“[Doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to” depart the medical facility, a source revealed to PEOPLE.

“He has a lot of projects going on,” the source added. “He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital.”

The source also stated the hospital is “the last place” the Oscar winner wanted to be. Before his hospital stay started, Foxx was filming Back in Action, a film for Netflix.

While Foxx is recovering, there is no exact date on when he will leave the hospital.