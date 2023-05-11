JAY-Z is eyeing a casino in Times Square. TMZ has obtained a letter written by Hov, via Roc Nation, titled “It’s Time, Times Square,” detailing why the entertainment company and its partner Caesars Palace should be allowed to launch a casino in the famed NYC location.

Hov’s proposed casino does not require a new location as it would be build on the top 8 floors of the Times Square skyscraper. Nearby theaters and producers are against the idea, but Roc Nation is offering $115 million for “diverse theater programs” in the area.

Hov and his partners also aim to keep the “well-being of New York”s at the forefront of the new place.

JAY-Z is not alone in the pursuit of a NYC casino as the Wynn Resorts and Mets owner Steve Cohen wants a piece of gambling pie as well.