The track list for the original motion picture soundtrack for the highly anticipated Fast & Furious Saga chapter, Fast X, has been unveiled by Artist Partner Group (APG) in partnership with Universal Pictures and Universal Music Group (UMG). The soundtrack, featuring 21 tracks, will be released on May 19th to coincide with the global release of the movie in theaters. The impressive lineup of artists includes Youngboy Never Broke Again, Jimin of BTS, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, J Balvin, 24kGoldn, Muni Long, Kane Brown, Maria Becerra, NLE Choppa, Dermot Kennedy, Bailey Zimmerman, and more. The full track list was revealed during a Twitch livestream hosted by Kai Cenat, the 2022 Streamer of the Year and Twitch’s most subscribed content creator ever, who is also a featured artist on the soundtrack.

The latest release from a group of superstar artists, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Jimin of BTS, JVKE, and Muni Long, is a preview of their upcoming single “Angel Pt. 1,” set to release worldwide on Thursday, May 18th at 5AM PT. The minute-long preview, titled “Angel Pt. 1 [Trailer Version],” is a beautifully written teaser of the full song. The preview was debuted globally alongside a thirty-second music video trailer, featuring all five artists, that showcases their immense talent and star power. Fans can’t wait to hear the full version of this highly anticipated track.

J Balvin, a six-time winner at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, will be releasing a highly anticipated single titled “Toretto” this Friday, May 12th. The upbeat and hard-hitting track will be a part of the Fast X universe, and will be accompanied by a colorful and fast-paced lyric video featuring clips from the upcoming film, set to release in theaters on Friday, May 19th. Fans of J Balvin and the Fast & Furious franchise can look forward to this exciting new release.

Advertisement

The full tracklist for the project can be seen below.

The End of The Road Begins (Intro) – Kai Cenat Spinnin’ – Lil Durk (feat. EST Gee) Get It – Anti Da Menace, Luh Tyler Won’t Back Down – YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Dermot Kennedy & Bailey Zimmerman Angel Pt. 1 – Kodak Black & NLE Choppa (feat. Jimin of BTS, JVKE & Muni Long) My City – 24kGoldn, Kane Brown & G Herbo Countin’ On You – Lil T Jay, Fridayy & Khi Infinite SupaFly – Cootie, BiC Fizzle & Big X Tha Plug Reaper – Babyface Ray, BabyTron & Peezy Steppers – NLE Choppa & Nardo Wick 9 In My Hand (Fast X Remix) – Kordhell & Key Glock Datura – Suicide Boys Furious – BIA Toretto – J Balvin Te Cura – Maria Becerra Sigue La Fiesta – Justin Quiles, Dalex & Santa Fe Klan Gasolina (Safari Riot Remix) – Daddy Yankee (feat. Myke Towers) Vai Sentando – Skrillex (feat. Ludmilla, King Doudou & DUKI) Bando (Fast X Remix) – ANNA (feat. MadMan & Gemitaiz) Let’s Ride – YG & The Notorious B.I.G feat. Lambo4oe, Ty Dolla Sign & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Nothing Else Matters – Jessie Murph