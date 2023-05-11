Former Fugees member Pras is aiming to protect his name and reputation. According to the Los Angeles Times, Pras is suing 50 Cent, Kyrie Irving and Rolling Stones over social media posts and articles that stated he was an FBI informant.

Pras, born Prakazrel Michel, issued letters to the two stars and the storied publication, citing language used like “rat,” “government informant” and “FBI informant.” The suits will be executed out of Miami-Dade County.

“It is and was absolutely and demonstrably false for You to publish that Michel was a ‘government informant,’” Schwartz wrote to Rolling Stone. “Labeling a hip-hop artist such as Michel, the reputation of whom is dependent upon ‘street credibility’ and not being a ‘snitch,’ a ‘government informant’ most certainly tends to subject said hip-hop artist to hatred, distrust, ridicule, contempt and/or disgrace, along with injury in their trade or profession.”

Advertisement

During his trial, Pras admitted that he had voluntarily offered information to the FBI, claiming that he reported certain information to the government agency because he “thought the FBI should know.”

This information seemed to shock the general public and didn’t sit well with fellow artist 50 Cent, who has had his own share of run-ins with the law. 50 took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a news story with a headline that read: “The Fugees Rapper Pras Admits to Being an FBI Informant.”

50 captioned the photo with: “I knew this fool was a rat. I’m glad I never fvck with this guy. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” following three laughing emojis.

50 Cent reacts to Pras from The Fugees admitting he was an FBI informant.👀😳



“I knew this fool was a rat!” pic.twitter.com/fZkZuAJ0aO — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) April 25, 2023

Kyrie Irving tweeted about the case, stating, “A whole FBI informant was in the Fugees for that long?? Got me Wondering how many more informants are in Entertainment/Media/Politics silently destroying revolutionary movements from the inside.”

A whole FBI informant was in the Fugees for that long??



Got me Wondering how many more informants are in Entertainment/Media/Politics silently destroying revolutionary movements from the inside. 🥸



No matter what I gotta stay Poised and Aware of who I am around.

Hélà

🤞🏾♾ — Chief Hélà🤞🏾A11Even Tribe (@KyrieIrving) April 25, 2023

Pras was found guilty on all counts of conspiracy, concealment of material facts, making false entries in records, witness tampering and serving as an unregistered agent of a foreign power. He is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison.