Aaron Rodgers will officially wear the green of the New York Jets for the first time on 9/11. ESPN reports the Jets will open the season on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills from MetLife Stadium.

Week 1 in prime time.



MetLife is going to be JUMPIN' pic.twitter.com/WkMXj9JaGG — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 11, 2023

Standing opposite Rodgers will be Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The Jets will appear again in primetime, taking on the Miami Dolphins in the first-ever Black Friday game on Nov. 24.

According to sources speaking to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, the Packers and the Jets reached an agreement to swap quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ 2023 first-round pick (No. 15), their 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170), and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that would become a first if Rodgers played 65% of the team’s snaps this season.

When Rodgers suits up for the Jets this fall, he will wear No. 8, his football number as a member of the Cal Bears, despite Jets legend Joe Namath signing off on the No. 12 for the star.

The Jets now have 14-1 chance to win the Super Bowl at Caesars Sportsbook, compared to 50-1 for the Packers after the trade. The Packers have +170 odds of making the playoffs, compared to -150 for the Jets.

The remaining portion of Rodgers’ deal, which includes this season’s guaranteed pay and bonuses of $59.465 million, will be transferred to the Jets.