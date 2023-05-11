Summer Walker and Lil Meech seem to be exploring a new romance. And with that has come a hater, Celina Powell.

In case you missed it, the Over It single and BMF heir have been spending time together, with images of Walker in Meech’s chain hitting social media. With a rising romance coming, Celina Powell found a perfect time to fire off a sex tape with Lil Meech.

“I just posted the full video of me and babyyyyy BMF dick go crazy,” Powell wrote.

Advertisement

Now Celina Powell gives more details, revealing in her new The Toxic Twins Podcast how everything unfolded.