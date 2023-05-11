Brittney Griner’s first home game in her return to the WNBA will have a special guest. According to TMZ, Wyclef Jean will perform a special halftime set to celebrate the return of the Phoenix Mercury star.

Wyclef‘s performance will be a joint effort of the Mercury and The Sum, bringing the performance to the May 21 game bringing the Mercury opposite of the Chicago Sky in a 2021 WNBA Finals rematch.

Wyclef is set to perform Bob Marley’s “One Love” and will be joined by 200 fans to perform with him. In addition, Jean will deliver a postgame concert.

After inking a new one-year deal with the Phoenix Mercury, Brittney Griner has returned to the WNBA court.

The Mercury dropped a new set of pictures in the gym working on her craft. The caption was noted, “There she is.”

Griner’s new deal was announced for one-year at $165,100.

“It’s a great day for all of us to announce that Brittney Griner has officially signed to play for the Mercury in 2023,” general manager Jim Pitman said in a statement. “We missed BG every day that she was gone and, while basketball was not our primary concern, her presence on the floor, in our locker room, around our organization, and within our community was greatly missed.

“We will continue to use the resources of our organization to support her, on and off the floor, and we are thrilled for her that she gets to return to basketball, which she loves so dearly. This is a special signing and today is a special day for all of us.”