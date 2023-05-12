Summer is almost here and things are heating up for one of this year’s least-expected couples. Earlier this week, pop star Avril Lavigne posted a random photo dump of casual shots including one of her and Tyga looking very cozy together.

The Instagram post was simply captioned “Lyfe Lately” and was followed by a black and orange heart. The photos showed Lavigne with various friends and by herself (in one photo showing off a black g-string). However, the photo that got most tongues wagging was one of her and Tyga in an embrace on an empty stage.

While the “Girlfriend” singer has not directly addressed her relationship with Tyga, the two have been spotted together numerous times over the past few months and Tyga even gifted her a custom chain (reportedly with $80,000). Lavigne is seen wearing the chain in the first photo of the Instagram carousel.

Advertisement

Prior to her surprise relationship with Tyga, Lavigne was engaged to the artist Mod Sun. The two called it quits shortly before her relationship with the “Rack City” singer went public.